FWC investigating deadly boat crash on Lake Iamonia
Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating a boat crash that took place Sunday afternoon on Lake Iamonia.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating a boat crash that took place Sunday afternoon on Lake Iamonia.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
Swedish EV brand Polestar, with a revamped ownership structure and new funding in place, is hoping two new SUVs can get the automaker back on track.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
"I’ve been on shows with fandoms, but I’ve never been on a show with a fandom that is full of so much goodwill," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Yahoo Entertainment.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Judge Juan Merchan blocks an attempt by former President Donald Trump to force NBCUniversal to hand over information about the release of its recent documentary about adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Rhodes and Reigns face off again tonight in the WrestleMania ring. Are you ready to watch?
It's almost time for the 2024 CMT Music Awards! Are you ready to watch?
Net neutrality's long trip toward (then away from, then toward again, then away, and now once more toward) federal protections against broadband meddling may be entering its final chapter, either to die forever or be enshrined in law — depending, like so many things, on the outcome of the election in November. If Biden wins reelection, the rules the FCC is currently putting in place have a good chance of being solidified as a form of law. If Trump wins, net neutrality is dead for one of several reasons.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.