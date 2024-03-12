‘Fuzzy organic build up’ on cheese in Triangle sandwich shop: Sanitation scores (3/12)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties between Feb. 28 and March 12.





Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that at least 100 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 28 to March 12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Subway #40395 (7016 GB Alford Hwy in Holly Springs) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on March 6.

The restaurant was in violation of 13 standards. Of these, eight were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included not having proper refrigeration, as both the walk-in and reach-in cooler were both maintaining temperatures above 41 degrees F. The mozzarella cheese stored in the front reach-in cooler was found with “fuzzy organic build up directly on the product.”

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 87% in September 2023 and 92.5% in January 2023.

El Cuscatleco Restaurant (1383 SE Maynard Rd. in Cary) received a score of 87% during an inspection on Feb. 29.

The restaurant was in violation of 11 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding several pans with old sticker residue on them, prepared foods without dated marked on them and foods held at improper temperatures.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 92.5% in October 2023 and 94% in June 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 53 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 28 to March 12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Del Rancho (5279 N Roxboro Rd. in Durham) received a score of 89% during an inspection on March 5.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, six were considered critical violations.

Violations included finding sanitizing solution without the proper concentration for adequate cleaning, as well as the dumpster top lid open instead of closed with a tight-fitting lid.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 84.5% (then later 93%) in October 2023 and 90.5% in July 2023.

Ping Pong (5400 S Miami Blvd #132 in Durham) received a score of 89% during an inspection on Feb. 29.

The restaurant was in violation of 11 standards. Of these, five were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding an employee come in from the back door and begin prepping food without first washing hands, and reheated foods being held at improper temperatures.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 90.5% in August 2023 and 93.5% in February 2023.

Ping Pong was already reinspected and scored 92.5% on March 7.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 33 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 28 to March 12.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 33 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 28 to March 12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Las Carolina Restaurant (8929 US-70 Bus Suite 900 in Clayton) received a score of 88.5% during an inspection on March 6.

The restaurant was in violation of eight standards. Of these, six were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding employees storing their plastic water bottles inside the ice machine used for customer consumption, and an employee was observed handling raw meat and then prepping ready-to-eat foods without first washing their hands.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 97% in January 2024.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that 13 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 28 to March 12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Szechuan Village (111 Knox Way #100 in Chapel Hill) received a score of 87% during an inspection on March 4.

The restaurant was in violation of 17 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding cooked shrimp prepared the day before without a date marking, as well as bags of cooked pork, sausage casings, cream pies and other boxes of food stored on the freezer floor (when food is supposed to be stored at least six inches above the ground).

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

There are no previous inspections for this restaurant.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

