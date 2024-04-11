Futures Commission report: County could run Cincinnati's two largest parks

Downtown's Smale Park is one of the Cincinnati Parks Department's newest and most expensive parks.

Cincinnati should find “economies of scale” between its Parks Department and Recreation Commission, according to a high-level city-appointed commission.

The two city entities have “many duplicative services and functions,” the just-released report from the Cincinnati Futures Commission concludes, estimating $25 million in savings over a decade by reducing duplication.

Additionally, the city should consider managing more parks jointly with Great Parks of Hamilton County, a commission concludes. More specifically, Mount Airy Forest and French Park, the city’s two largest parks, “are better aligned to the mission and operations” of the county park system, the mayor-appointed group said.

Stopping short of recommending an all-out combination, the report suggests administrative changes and contractual agreements could produce savings. One example: Deciding which staff should mow the lawn when parks and recreation properties sit side-by-side.

Here’s a look at parks and recreation operations as they stand today.

Cincinnati Park's Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park is on a long list of park properties that need updates.

Parks oversees 5,200 acres

The city's parks department manages about 5,200 acres at more than 100 facilities across Cincinnati, with five regional parks, 70 neighborhood parks and 34 natural areas.

Jason Barron, Parks director since September 2022, oversees about 240 employees and five divisions. He reports to a five-member Board of Park Commissioners, appointed by the mayor, and works closely with the Cincinnati Parks Foundation on shared projects.

Parks’ budget for the current fiscal year is just shy of $23.5 million – far short of what it needs to improve aging properties. Its facilities need more than $57 million in improvements through 2029, the city’s most recent budget document shows. A consultant put the price tag for deferred maintenance at $73 million in a 2021 report.

Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth program will exit the Cincinnati Recreation Commission Over-the-Rhine center as the city replaces that building and renovates two others nearby.

Recreation Commission runs 23 centers

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission runs 23 recreation centers, with 33 pools and “spraygrounds.”

Daniel Betts, recreation director since April 2016, supervises a staff of around 400 and reports to a five-member Board of Commissioners.

The Recreation Commission’s 2024 budget is $33.5 million, the city budget shows – also far short of its needs for maintenance. The city says Recreation Commission sites need $157.4 million in updates through fiscal 2029.

The commission’s largest project – a new, multimillion-dollar Oakley center called the Eastside Recreation Center – is due for completion this summer, according to board meeting minutes.

The commission is also replacing baseball fields at Bond Hill, Dempsey, Mount Echo and Boldface with soccer/football fields; and adding new dugouts at North Avondale and DeHart.

Rec centers in Dunham, Pleasant Ridge, Sayler Park and North Avondale all need attention to comply with safety codes and ADA requirements, the city budget says.

Hamilton County is draining the lake at Sharon Woods Park this spring.

County park systems includes 27 properties

Great Parks of Hamilton County was created in 1930 as the Hamilton County Regional Park District. It operates 18 county parks and nine other facilities. Todd Palmeter, CEO since May 2019, reports to a five-member Board of Park Commissioners

Cincinnati Parks plans a renovation of its Doris Day Park in Mount Airy.

Mount Airy and French are largest in Cincinnati system

The county would get two prized assets if it took control of Cincinnati’s two largest parks.

Mount Airy Forest, at 1,459 acres, is the city’s largest park. Located between Mount Airy and Westwood, it includes hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, a disc golf course, a dog park and a treehouse.

At least five projects there on are on the park's current to-do list: install a bike skills course; repair the Everybody’s Treehouse; renovate the Doris Day Dog Park; install a new playground; and renovate a building used for maintenance and storage.

French Park includes 275 acres of hiking trails, creeks, meadows and hillsides in Amberley Village. Once home to Procter & Gamble Co. executive Herbert Greer French, the land and its two-story brick home came to the city after French’s death in 1942.

The French House is a popular event venue built in the early 1900s. An exterior renovation of the two-story brick home is underway.

Most recently, Friends of French Park, a volunteer advisory council, began working with parks staff to remove invasive plants such as honeysuckle in the park.

French is regularly used for scout activities and children’s nature camps.

Cincinnati Parks is promised $15 million in federal dollars to fix erosion along the Ohio River in its $120 million Smale Park.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What did the Cincinnati Futures Commission say about Mount Airy Forest