Future of three Springfield cafes in limbo after multiple fires

Multiple fires shuttered two Springfield eateries last week.

And while owners of Cafe Moxo and the new Sgt. Pepper’s Cafe on Jefferson Street contemplate their next steps, Lu Asani wishes them a speedier return to operations than she and her husband, Kenny, have experienced.

The Asani’s much anticipated sophomore effort, The Capital Cafe at 1825 MacArthur Blvd., was gutted by fire a week from its opening date last November.

The cafe’s future has been left in limbo because the Asani’s insurance company has yet to sign off on the loss or even determine whether the exterior of the former McDonald’s building is structurally sound enough to be repaired or must be razed.

“Our plan is to move forward (with the cafe),” said Asani, who also owns and operates the Chatham Cafe in Chatham. “It’s always been to move forward.

“I get phone calls, customers come in saying, ‘I’m sorry you gave up on it.’ I explain we haven’t given up. We’re waiting on the insurance company. Hopefully, we can begin work again soon.”

Muhammad Sumara opened Sgt. Pepper’s Cafe at 700 W. Jefferson St. in December.

“I still just don’t know,” Sumara said this week when asked of next steps following the June 20 blaze that shut the business down.

Popular downtown eatery Cafe Moxo also was forced to close last week after a June 19 fire in the 400 block of East Adams Street.

More: Fundraising efforts underway for residents, businesses impacted by downtown Springfield fire

Owner Mark Forinash, who owns Cafe Moxo and rents the 411 E. Adams St. space, said he is waiting for insurance to determine whether the building can be saved. But in the meantime, he has begun searching for a temporary home base.

“We’re catching our breath and starting to look at buildings, a location that can be a temporary Cafe Moxo,” he said.

“Downtown is where my heart is, where my home is, where Cafe Moxo started and, we want it to end (here). But for the time being, we might have to look elsewhere.”

Cafe Moxo has operated downtown since 2007.

Talk of the Town

New owners are the buzz at Gina’s Talk of the Town in Elkhart.

Jay and Amy Roberts took over the tavern June 3, just 5 months after the previous owner announced intentions to retire and placed the business up for sale.

This is the Roberts first venture into the dining industry.

“We moved to Elkhart two years ago and just love it here,” said Jay Roberts, who previously worked two decades in the wireless industry. “When the opportunity to purchase the restaurant came up, we thought, ‘Why not!’”

Regulars will notice little change for now, he said.

Kitchen hours remain 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The menu continues to serve up sandwiches, burgers and horseshoes. Fried chicken specials are featured on Wednesdays and fish on Fridays.

Even the name will remain unchanged, although the long-term plan is to shorten it up to The Talk of the Town.

Gina Peters, who ran the Elkhart tavern just shy of eight years, put the business up for sale in January, but promised to continue operating until she identified a new buyer. The business has served customers on Elkhart’s main drag since the 1990s.

The A La Carte column highlights restaurant openings, closings, renovations and relocations, as well as personnel changes and business news. Natalie Morris can be reached at 217-737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Future of Sgt. Pepper's Cafe in Springfield in limbo after fire