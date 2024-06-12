“The future of leadership in San Angelo” chamber luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The future of San Angelo leadership is the topic at today’s chamber luncheon.

The lunch at the McNease Convention Center also celebrated the graduates from the annual “Leadership San Angelo” class. Members of the 41st leadership class go through a nine-month program to learn about government and business operations in San Angelo.

“They go through a nine-month program, meeting once a month all day with different themes each month,” says Chief Operations Officer Heather Kumpe, “so they are immersed in that theme so it might be education, it might be healthcare, different themes every month and they learn and meet all the leaders in that industry as well as learn what they do and how they work together.”

Applications for the next “Leadership San Angelo” class are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is the middle of August, and only 30 people are selected for each class.

