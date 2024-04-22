Future leaders in medicine and beyond: Vote for the Student of the Week for April 22-26

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

All high schools in Arizona are invited to nominate students to be included in an online poll where azcentral.com readers vote to choose the Student of the Week.

Student of the Week voting is open from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday. Each week's winner is announced online Friday at 6 a.m.

Meet this week's nominees!

Lydia Luehrs, sophomore, Great Hearts Anthem

Lydia had a goal last summer to collect 1,000 books to create a dedicated library for her campus. Through donations and community support, she was able to reach this goal and gift the books to Great Hearts Anthem for student use. Lydia was elected unanimously by her teachers to be a student mentor on campus and has proven this decision with her skills in leadership, teamwork, and perseverance through driving the library project. Having spent over 100 hours on the project and coordinating with administration this school year to help make the library a success!

Nomination submitted by Riley Chaisson, Marketing Coordinator for Great Hearts Academies.

Julio Arreguin Hernandez, senior, Sunnyslope High School

Julio is a senior at Sunnyslope High School and is in his second year of the Medical Assisting program at Western Maricopa Education Center’s (West-MEC) Northeast Campus. Julio is a leader inside and outside of the classroom. He is the HOSA class president, and he placed first in the phlebotomy competition this year at the state competition. He will participate in the HOSA internationals in June.

Julio is constantly a spokesperson for West-MEC, whether it be giving campus tours to the Mayor’s office or visiting local elementary schools to advocate for the power of West-MEC. Julio will head to the University of Arizona this fall, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish. He aspires to become a surgeon in the future.

Submitted by Maria Romero, Medical Assisting Instructor, West-MEC Northeast Campus.

