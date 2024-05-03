Future of Latitude Five25 apartment building discussed at public forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The much maligned ‘Latitude Five25’ apartment complex is getting closer to a potential buyer. First, however, the Near East Area Commission is listening to concerns of the people living in the neighborhood.

The commission held a public forum Thursday night where residents asked questions and gave concerns to Assistant City Attorney Steve Dunbar.

Julialynne Walker was one of those residents with concerns. Her heritage goes back generations in central Ohio.

“My first home was Jefferson and Mount Vernon destroyed. And now part of Ft. Hayes. It was destroyed by the freeway,” she said.

The ‘Sawyer Towers’ were built in 1963 and named for Captain Harold E. Sawyer, a member of the legendary Tuskegee airmen who joined World War II from Columbus. In the last 60 years, the towers have seen multiple renovations and reuses. The city claims former owners let the building run down, and residents paid the price.

Both buildings were evacuated on Christmas Day in 2022 after a severe winter storm hit the city. Those residents were never allowed to return to the building after it was deemed riddled with issues, including asbestos.

“Here in this community, we’ve had a long history of a lot of decisions being made without neighbors being at the table,” explained Kate Curry-Da-Souza, the Chair of the Near East Area Commission.

The meeting Thursday featured several speakers including Steve Dunbar, who is representing the City Attorney’s office as they battle in court over the property.

The buildings contain 392 units, many of which are one bedroom and one bathroom apartments. Dunbar addressed the crowded room by saying the structure of the building is rock solid. However, he added, “every single thing inside is obsolete.”

Dunbar said the estimate the city received for tearing the buildings down and disposing of the waste was around $6.5 million. The city is now taking proposals from developers. Since the property is being sold under a receivership, Dunbar said the city has more of a voice in the demands for a potential buyer.

Dunbar said the developer must be a reputable company and have a specific plan for both towers. The buyer must also agree to take on pending litigation against the towers. The city has a list of “must haves” for a buyer which includes experience, reputable, and competent management. One of the things that isn’t a must have but would give a buyer added consideration is the promise of affordable housing.

Residents like Walker want to see the history of the neighborhood preserved while bringing functionality for everyone in the neighborhood.

“Stability as a way to make sure that there is a physical structure to current trends in society. That is reflective or takes into account the community as a whole,” she said.

Another lifelong resident, Tom Dillard, spoke several times during the hour and a half meeting.

“It’s a good example of citizen participation, which is the foundation of a great city,” he said.

Dillard, however, has bigger ideas for what a “near east area” could become.

“The whole notion here is to think big. I think what you saw with the Sawyer towers – we’re thinking too small. When you think bigger for the whole area around that, what can we do to make it nice, as Mrs. Walker was saying, making it more functional for everybody,” he said.

Dunbar promised the residents another meeting once the city receives all proposals from developers. The deadline for submitting a proposal is May 31.

