Future Farmers of America hosts event encouraging youth pursuing fields of agriculture

CHATHAM, Va. (WFXR)– Future Farmers of America (FFA) held an event for students in hopes of showing younger people the benefits of a career in agriculture on Wednesday, March 20.

Students participating took part in a career development event where they were tested on topics like veterinary science, the horse industry, and small engine repair. The FFA considered the event a success, as they were encouraged to see the students take an interest in the farming industry.

“There’s definitely a bond in the chapters working together all the time, especially the officer teams,” said the Tunstall FFA Student President Cole Abercome. “We have a really good connection and work well together.”

According to the FFA, agriculture accounts for 382,000 jobs in Virginia, with the average age of farmers in the state being 58 years old. The FFA also identified there are more than 300 jobs in the industry, which accounts for $82 billion in the Commonwealth’s economy.

“It’s exciting and its nice to know that the future of agriculture is still bright in Virginia,” said Virginia FFA Association Executive Director Andy Seibel. “There are tremendous opportunities for these kids.”

