Fury, concern over Trump presidency

Protesters march in Washington, DC, during the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 (AFP Photo/JIM WATSON)

Washington (AFP) - Women poured into Washington on Saturday to express concern, anger and outrage over Donald Trump's assumption office as the 45th US president in the "Women's March on Washington." Here are the views of some who spoke to AFP.

- 'Furious' -

Jennifer Behr, a fashion accessory designer from Brooklyn, arrived from Baltimore on a train packed with passengers wearing pink "pussy" hats, one of the symbols of the protest.

"It's important we assert our majority and we have a large physically presence" to show President Donald Trump and the Republican majority in Congress "that they cannot railroad our country," said Behr, 42.

"I am furious at Trump's treatment of women and how he talks about women," she said.

She was especially incensed about the "decades of Republican attacks" on Democrat Hillary Clinton "and trying to undermine her as a strong women throughout her career."

- Preparing for 'a long fight' -

Candice Feigles, a 69-year-old retired nurse from Virginia, is expecting "a very long fight" against the Trump administration.

"We have to do something. The man who is now president is a horrible person. He didn't win the people's vote."

Congress is run by Republicans who "don't believe in global warming, they don't believe in women's rights, in gays and lesbians' rights, they are power and greed," she said.

- 'Great concern' -

Lisa Gottschalk, a 55 year-old scientist, came from Pennsylvania to express her "great concern" about the new president.

The protesters will "make sure to keep him honest and we'll stand up so that he doesn't do things that are unfair," Gottschalk said.

The march "is a demonstration of our solidarity and our belief that America should be great and should look out for all people of all stripes."

- 'Protect our rights' -

Trisha Norman, 72, traveled from North Carolina for the protest and clutched a sign that read "Beware of the Gaslighter in Chief" -- a reference to a form of manipulation featuring denial, misdirection and outright falsehoods to sow doubt and confusion.

"I want protect our rights," she said, and to "bring attention that when people are standing together, they will be strong."

- Muslims not 'terrorists' -

Norman was accompanied by her sister Barbara Hilton, 62, who wore a pink "pussyhat," the knitted caps marchers have adopted in a sly allusion to Trump's crude sexual references to women.

"The family of my husband are immigrants," said Hilton. "They are Muslim. Not one is a terrorist."

- 'Overwhelming' turnout -

Katya Bravo, who works in marketing for a beer company, made the trip from Florida to "support women's rights, reproductive rights and for me specifically, immigration reform."

The 38-year-old was delighted by the "overwhelming" turnout.

"It's beautiful. It's why we all live in this country. The fact that we can go to the streets and voice our concerns and what we feel strongly about."

- 'So against' Trump -

Kim Lee-Wilkins came from Maryland specifically to protest against Trump's efforts to repeal Obama's signature accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

But a lot more than that was at stake, she said.

The 60-year-old African American said she fears a return to the ugly days of racial segregation.

"Now we are going back to where we were in the 50s, and I am not going to stand for it," she said.

Trump "doesn't stand for me, he doesn't stand for the majority of the people around here, so I am here to make a stand and my voice will be heard," she said.

"Most of America is very open to human rights, religious rights, everything, and that's what these people are standing for right now."

- Protesters on a plane -

Kathy Small flew in from Flagstaff, Arizona for the march.

"The plane was filled with people who were coming from little towns to come here," said the 67 year-old professor.

She found it "remarkable" that the crowds were thin for Trump's inauguration on Friday.

"It doesn't look anything like Obama's inauguration where I think the country was genuinely happy as a whole," she said.

- 'Sad' -

"It's upsetting to see what's happening," said Karine Bailly, a 35-year-old who works in communications and lives in the US capital.

Trump's inauguration, she said, is "not the version of America that we want to see. It's not just about America first, it's about the world first.

"To me it was a bit sad."

- 'Galvanized' -

"I cannot condone a platform of hate and bigotry," said Michele Phillips, 45, from Troy, New York.

"I know that we can do better, we have to fight for the change we want to see," said the Canadian-born Phillips, who became a US citizen in 2013.