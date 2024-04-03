This furry lady has lots of purrs and love to give, so meet her soon at Wayside Waifs

Gracie

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Age: 3 years old

Gracie is the sweetest kitty you’ll ever come across. She’s such a fun and affectionate lady in search of her “furever” family. While she may be a little reserved at first, she warms up to people quickly. Once she does, she’ll want to be by your side receiving all the love and affection she can get.

The folks at Wayside Waifs know she enjoys exploring and hunting — and she loves a good wand toy. During her down time, she’ll be resting on your lap, purring away. Stop by to meet Gracie and she’s sure to greet you with the cutest little meows.

Thurston

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 2 years old

Some of this dog’s favorite people at Wayside Waifs call him Thurston Howell the Third, but he’s just Thurston. He enjoys toys, particularly stuffies. He can be so sweet and goofy once he gets to know someone, and he’d make a great family dog.

He was rescued from a tough situation, so he can be a little reserved at first. That said, he loves field trips, where he can explore and walk trails. He is very social with other dogs, but he’d prefer meeting his new friends before going home with them. Are you looking for a new, easygoing family member? Come ask for Thurston.

Gingerbread

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 3 years old

Gingerbread came to Melissa’s Second Chances as a stray, but she clearly had a home at some point as she knows a few tricks and loves a good snuggle. Gingerbread is known to enjoy the games of Frisbee, tug-of-war and fetch. She does well in a kennel and is potty trained. Gingerbread loves kiddos and is also dog-friendly to docile companions. Take note: Gingerbread’s tail is the world’s happiest weapon. It wags constantly,.. and fiercely, so watch out!

To fill out an adoption application for Gingerbread, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee that helps find homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org