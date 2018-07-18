Furbo still has their Amazon Prime Day price live on their site through Friday

Prime Day may be over, but that doesn't mean there still aren't deals to be had. All you have to do is dig around to see who and what is still offering some deals you may want to jump on. And for all those dog lovers out there, this is just the thing for you.

The Furbo Dog Camera is still on sale for $139 directly from Furbo, down from its original $249 price. It's the perfect addition for anyone looking to keep in touch with their dog when out of the house.

The 1080p camera can cover 160 degrees and be viewed right from your phone. All you need is to download the Furbo app to watch the livestream from the camera. The camera even sports night vision, so if your dog starts running around a bit later, you'll catch them in the act.

And if you want to get your dog's attention, it features two-way audio so you can call and listen to your dog. You can call out to them, or if they start barking, a notification will hit your phone so you can jump on. And if calling out isn't working, pop out a snack or two from the Furbo to get the attention of your BFF (best furry friend).

So if the Furbo sounds like a worthy addition for your dog-loving lifestyle, snag one while it's still on sale. Head over to Furbo's website to order it.















Furbo Dog Camera — $139 (list price $249)

