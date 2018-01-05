The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways.

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

I am “someone on twitter told me to be the bigger person and I said I am the bigger person and cried” weeks pregnant — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 4, 2018

I was never sure how my mom really felt about me.



Then she bought my kids a karaoke machine.



Now I know. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) December 31, 2017

Tried to sleep in today but my toddler just stood outside my door yelling, “SOMEONE no want to be my friend” until I gave up. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) December 30, 2017

Alexa, feed my kids. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 2, 2018

“Now?!”



-kids, to almost everything — TheAlexNevil (@TheAlexNevil) January 5, 2018

Hour 2 of this snow day and I’m prepared to go full-on Iditarod to get my kids to school tomorrow if necessary. — SpacedMom (@copymama) January 4, 2018

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that toddler tantrums are 1000% louder in Costco. — Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) January 4, 2018

Kids: YAY A SNOW DAY!



Same kids, 3 minutes into power outage with no Internet: THIS IS TERRIBLE. — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) January 4, 2018

Most of parenting is yelling “Hey!” while being ignored. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 4, 2018

I love torturing my 13 yo son by telling him I plan to start wearing overalls. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) January 5, 2018

One of the joys of parenting a four year old is telling them your hometown invented bagels. — Dan O’Brien (@danobrienwriter) January 4, 2018

I'm just a mom on winter break, standing in front of my kids' school asking, "HOW BIG OF A CHECK DO I NEED TO WRITE FOR YOU TO RE-OPEN?" — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 2, 2018