The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Parenting is 99% getting roasted by your kids. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) September 1, 2017

M: I'm so glad school started!

12: Can you help me with my math?

M: OMG WHY IS THIS HAPPENING TO ME?! — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 31, 2017

Let's get married and have kids so instead of watching Game of Thrones you can tuck them in for the 5th time while I fold laundry. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 28, 2017

The kids and I decided to play a board game at breakfast because why not start the day with a fist fight? — TheMotherOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) August 29, 2017

[montage of my toddler violently entering my bedroom every morning] — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 31, 2017

My kids have two volume settings:

1) Incoherent mumbling

2) Instantly deafening — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 30, 2017

My 6yo just yelled that he is 24% mad at me so, yes, math does have real world applications. — MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) August 30, 2017

My daughters are playing Barbies and one of them just said "Ken is wearing a Speedo to the wedding," and that's a wedding I need to attend. — SpacedMom (@copymama) August 26, 2017

I see your Game of Thrones Army of the Dead and raise you Teenagers Waking Up for School. — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) August 28, 2017

No one told me that part of motherhood is consistently looking like the before on a makeover show. — Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) August 29, 2017

*spends 5 hours packing & loading the car for family road trip



*child forgets to wear shoes — Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) August 31, 2017

7: [from bed] MOM!

Me: YES?

7: *mumbling

Me: WHAT?

7: *mumbling

Me: HUH?

7: *mumbling

Me: *pauses movie*

7: WHAT DOES LIGHTNING TASTE LIKE? — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 27, 2017

In hell you have 9 youth soccer games to attend everyday. — Difficult Mommy (@difficultmommy) August 25, 2017

Do you ever read classic children's stories to your children and just wonder to yourself which powerful narcotics the author was on? — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) August 31, 2017

1st day of school: *Walks kids to the bus, with packed lunches*



2nd week of school: *Yells at kids not to be late, from my bed* — Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) August 31, 2017

We can't afford to take our kids to a corn maze this year so we're just going to take them to an IKEA instead. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) August 30, 2017

2000- Knows every single VMA-nominated artist, sings along to live acts.



2017- As a parent, seeing the VMAs on TV: pic.twitter.com/R0zvVLqt4Z — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 28, 2017

Ran outta bread making lunches so one had to get the end piece



Deciding which kid got the crappy sandwich was the hardest mom decision ever — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) August 29, 2017

Being a parent means sometimes you say things like "I love you to the moon & back but if you don't sleep right now I will haunt your dreams" — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) August 26, 2017

"Don't play with your food," I say to a toddler eating crackers shaped like farm animals. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) August 31, 2017

5-year-old: I'm running away!



Me: *looks at the laundry* Take me with you. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 27, 2017

Variety packs. So you can end up with only peach left and one kid crying. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) August 28, 2017

Kiddo's trying to use her birthday like diplomatic immunity. She thinks she can do anything because she's the "birthday girl." — Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) August 30, 2017

MY 7YO (pointing at path thru bushes): I call that the secret path.



ME: I call it the nature walk.



MY 4YO: I call it the deer's bathroom. — Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) August 29, 2017

Some kids slip "I love you" notes into parents' work bags, mine slipped a drawing of the gumball machine she wants and a "buy this" note. — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) August 30, 2017