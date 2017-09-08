The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Most of parenting is unsuccessfully attempting to sit down. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) September 4, 2017

The problem with a household with a stay at home parent is that both parents think Saturday is their day off, and both parents are wrong. — Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) September 2, 2017

Whenever I see a kid do something the first time they're asked, I just assume they've been hypnotized. — SpacedMom (@copymama) September 4, 2017

PTA room mom: We need some volunteers for the class par-

Me: PLATES AND NAPKINS! — Julie Burton (@ksujulie) September 5, 2017

My wife grabbed my butt last night, not to be sexy, but because she was checking a diaper in her dreams. We've been parents for too long. — La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) September 4, 2017

As a parent, you slowly learn to stop asking questions like, "Why is there a plastic spoon behind the bed?" — the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) September 7, 2017

At the end of a long, difficult day of parenting it's so nice to know you can look forward to a long, difficult night of parenting. — MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) September 7, 2017

Moms know how to persevere. We'll reheat 1 cup of coffee over & over again because we WILL drink our coffee hot if it's the last thing we do — Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) September 7, 2017

Me: I'm going to be more involved this school year.



Also me: Hell no! I'm not chaperoning a 45 minute canoe trip of 4th graders! — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) September 7, 2017