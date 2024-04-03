Funnel cloud spotted near Rockmill Tuesday, but it didn't touch down

LANCASTER − While some areas of southern Ohio were hit hard by Tuesday evening storms, the Fairfield County area was mostly spared.

However, county emergency management agency director Jon Kochis said a funnel cloud was spotted near the Rockmill area, but that it didn't touch down. He said the county suffered no major wind damage. Kochis said some flooded basements seem to be the only reports of property damage.

"We had some flooding issues, for sure," he said. "We had a couple roads that were temporarily closed in your typical areas where we expect to see flooding when we see this much rain."

Kochis said one of the flood roadways was at Ohio 37 and Leonard Road. He said there was flooding in the village portion of Canal Winchester.

There were also washed-out culverts at Bickel Church Road between Old Millersport Road and Ohio 37 near Millersport and on Basil Western Road between Pickerington and Allen roads in Violet Township.

"We definitely saw some potential in that storm," Kochis said. "I don't know that I ever saw the potential that everybody on the news saw. We will expect those types of events to happen this time of the year."

The National Weather Service is calling for more rain for the remainder of the week.

"We don't want to see a drowning of water," Kochis said. "But, hopefully, we can dry out a little bit today (Wednesday) and tomorrow. But we're not going to drain out quickly. We saw some pictures out of Lawrence County this morning and they definitely had some issues going on there. Unfortunately, it's that time of the year in Ohio."

