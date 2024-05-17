Funeral for U.S. Air Force Airman killed by Okaloosa County deputy held Friday

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral for U.S. Air Force Airman Roger Fortson who was shot and killed by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy was held Friday.

People filled the New Birth Missionary Church just outside of Atlanta to say goodbye to Fortson.

Fortson was killed on May 3 by a deputy who was responding to a disturbance call at the Chez Elan Apartments in Fort Walton Beach.

On May 9, the attorneys for the Fortson family along with the family held a press conference where Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump said they believed deputies had come to the wrong apartment.

Hours later, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden held a press conference where he released the body camera footage that showed the encounter. Aden also challenged what Crump said, saying that deputies did go to the right apartment.

