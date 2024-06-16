Funeral set, tributes pour in for North Myrtle Beach Fire Department veteran

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tributes continue to pour in for a longtime North Myrtle Beach Fire Department leader who died this week.

Charles Full, 45, of Loris, died on Thursday. He joined the agency in 2007, rising to the level of division chief of fire training in July 2021.

Chief Billy Floyd said on the department’s Facebook page that Ball had a medical emergency.

He’ll be laid to rest Thursday afternoon, with services beginning at 2 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church in Longs.

An apparatus procession will travel from the church to North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens for a graveside service.

“We didn’t just lose a member of our Department today, we lost a friend and Brother to us all,” Floyd said on Facebook. “We ask you continue to keep the Full family and our NMB Fire family in your prayers.”

Agencies including the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Laurence Harbor Fire Department in New Jersey, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums all paid tribute to Full.

Before arriving to South Carolina, Full was a deputy district fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and lieutenant at the Laurence Harbor Fire Department.

Full was an avid boater and hunter. He is survived by his wife AmyBeth and their two children along with two brothers, three nieces and a nephew and his beloved dog, Jake.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

