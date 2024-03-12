Funeral services scheduled for officer who died following altercation at Batavia Downs

Funeral services have been set for the Genesee County sheriff's deputy who died Sunday following an altercation at Batavia Downs. Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, a 32-year-veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, was on special assignment at Batavia Downs early Sunday morning when the incident occurred. He was 54.

Calling hours for Sgt. Sanfratello are set from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the Genesee Community College athletic center, 1 College Road, Batavia. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 and will be held at the same location, his son Ian Sanfratello announced on social media.

Sgt. Sanfratello began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher in February of 1992. He rose through the ranks, becoming a deputy sheriff in 1996 and earning a promotion to sergeant in 2007.

Throughout his career, Sgt. Sanfratello held various positions and roles, including serving as the president of the Genesee County Deputy Sheriff's Association. According to his obituary, he was twice honored as the department's Deputy of the Year.

A graduate of Alexander Central School District, he was was also previously a member of the Alexander Town Board as well as the Alexander Fire Department.

An avid sports fan, Sgt. Sanfratello favored the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Sabres. He "He had "an overwhelming collection of Legos and Hotwheels," and spent much time at Diecast conventions, his obituary read.

He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother Dorothy; children Ian, Kyla and Alexis; and numerous other relatives.

Thomas Sanfratello died following altercation at Batavia Downs. What happened?

Genesee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Sanfratello and casino security intervened in a disturbance inside the Batavia Downs facility around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch. The altercation escalated as they escorted two patrons, Michael J. Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, out of the bar area, he said. Wilcox became physically combative with Sgt. Sanfratello, and despite efforts to restrain her, Elmore interfered and allegedly attacked Sgt. Sanfratello, which led to a physical altercation.

During the fight, Sgt. Sanfratello became unresponsive and despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Genesee County coroner, authorities said.

Two charged in connection with death of Thomas Sanfratello

Elmore and Wilcox, both Batavia residents, are facing several felonies. Elmore was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault upon a police officer and second-degree burglary, all felonies, Batavia police announced Monday. Wilcox was charged with second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree assault, both felonies. officers said.

Both Elmore and Wilcox were told to leave casino property, according to police. Elmore is accused of leaving and returning to the Batavia Downs casino. Wilcox is accused of not leaving when directed to, according to police.

