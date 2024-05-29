Funeral services scheduled for Maywood's Charles Murphy 42 years after he went missing

Funeral services have been scheduled for Charles Stanton Murphy of Maywood whose remains were recently found 42 years after he went missing.

A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, June 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church at 400 Maywood Ave. in Maywood.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. The burial will be private.

In April of 1982, Murphy and his friends went to a game at Yankee Stadium and then out for drinks in Ridgefield Park. During the early morning hours of April 28, 1982, Murphy dropped a friend off in Ridgefield Park. Afterward, he went missing and was never seen again.

The case eventually went cold until earlier this month when Murphy's remains were recovered from Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield Park, just over 42 years after his initial disappearance.

Charles Murphy

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Murphy's name to the United Search Corps Inc., the organization that found Murphy.

An alum of Maywood Public Schools and Hackensack High School, Murphy, 25, was the proprietor of Manhattan Photography in Bergenfield, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed camping, baseball, cars, spending time with his friends, and the life he shared with his longtime girlfriend Susan and their dog Midnight.

"For 42 years, generations of Murphys have searched for 'Uncle Chip'," says the obituary.

He is survived by several family members including siblings, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Rita (nee Stanton) and his father James Sr. died in 1999.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Charles Murphy of Maywood NJ funeral services scheduled