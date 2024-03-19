Funeral services planned for slain state police officer

Mar. 18—New Mexico State Police announced Thursday a public funeral service for slain Officer Justin Hare will be held later this month in Albuquerque.

A candlelight vigil also is planned for Hare on Wednesday evening at the state police office in Tucumcari.

Authorities have said Hare, 35, of Logan was fatally shot Friday morning west of Tucumcari while offering aid to a motorist with a flat tire.

Suspected shooter Jaremy Alexander Smith, 32, of Marion, S.C., is accused of fleeing the scene — first in Hare's patrol vehicle and then on foot — but was arrested Sunday in southwestern Albuquerque after a two-day manhunt, according to state police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies responded to a tip from a gas station clerk and chased Smith on foot before firing at him and striking him with multiple gunshots, Sheriff John Allen said Sunday. He added Smith was taken into custody and put on watch at a hospital where he was being treated for his wounds.

Smith faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

He could face both state and federal charges, officials said Monday.

Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement he was working with federal prosecutors "to ensure that [Smith] is prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

"We are grateful this suspect is in custody and our thoughts and prayers turn to the family and friends of State Police Officer Justin Hare," Bregman said in the statement. "His sacrifice will never be forgotten."

State police said video from Hare's camera shows the officer had stopped early Friday to assist Smith on Interstate 40, offering him a ride, when Smith shot him, drove off in his vehicle and then crashed it miles down the highway.

Smith also is a person of interest in the death of a South Carolina woman, police have said.

Phonesia Machado-Fore, a paramedic from Pee Dee, S.C., was found dead Friday. Authorities say Smith was driving Machado-Fore's BMW along I-40 when he got the flat tire that led to his encounter with Hare.

Hare's funeral service, open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. March 29 at Legacy Church in Albuquerque, state police said in a news release Monday.

All law enforcement agencies in the state are encouraged to send representatives, the release said.

Wednesday's vigil in Tucumcari will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico and around the U.S. have taken to social media in recent days to share their condolences to Hare's family and other loved ones.

State police Chief Troy Weisler described Hare as a "pillar" of his Eastern New Mexico community.

Now that Smith is apprehended, Weisler said in a news conference Sunday, Hare's family, friends and fellow officers will be able to grieve that loss.