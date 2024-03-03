Funeral services announced for fallen Independence Officer Cody Allen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City-area community will come together this week to mourn an Independence officer killed in the line of duty.

Independence Officer Cody Allen’s funeral services have been scheduled as his family, friends and fellow officers prepare to say their goodbyes.

Independence police chief reflects on fallen Officer Cody Allen

First, the Odessa community, where Allen grew up, will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday night. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. at the town’s soccer fields near Dryden and 1st Street.

Allen’s visitation is set for 4-8 pm. Thursday. His funeral service will be held the following morning, 11 a.m. Friday.

Both will be held at the Community of Christ Church, located at 1001 W. Walnut St. in Independence.

All three events, including the visitation and funeral, are open to the public.

Allen was shot and killed Thursday while responding to help Jackson County process servers who were serving an eviction.

Process server Drexel Mack was also shot and killed, and two other Independence officers were injured.

Kansas City-area law enforcement respond after officer, process server killed

On Friday, prosecutors charged 69-year-old Larry D. Acree in the deaths of Allen and Mack. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Local nonprofit Answering the Call is raising funds and friends have also started a GoFundMe page for Allen’s family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Mack’s family. His funeral services have not been released yet.

“Please keep Officer Cody Allen’s family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate with them through these next few weeks,” Independence police said in a release. “The support of the surrounding community has not been lost on Officer Allen’s loved ones and first responder community.

“Officer Allen’s impact, service and ultimate sacrifice is being returned from the public in ways that truly honor his serving spirit. As we begin to honor the life impact and ultimate sacrifice of Officer Allen, we appreciate the overwhelming and tremendous outpour of support of our community and our law enforcement family.”

