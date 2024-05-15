Funeral for security guard killed in Gaza takes place

James Kirby was working as a security guard for World Central Kitchen when he died in the Israeli airstrike [Family handout]

The funeral of a security guard killed in an Israeli air strike is taking place in Bristol.

James Kirby, 47, was one of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers killed in the attack on 1 April, including two other Britons.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at St Mary Redcliffe church to pay their respects to Mr Kirby.

His best friend Brendan Forbes said: "It's quite hard to quantify the magnitude of what has happened to such a great guy."

Part of WCK's security team, Mr Kirby was killed when Israeli armed drones fired munitions through three marked vehicles in the aid convoy as it left one of the group's warehouses in Deir al-Balah, south of Gaza City.

The charity said the convoy had just unloaded more than 100 tonnes of food aid brought from overseas.

Britons John Chapman, 57 and James "Jim" Henderson, 33, also died in the attack and have since been repatriated.

"We were incredibly close. We were breaking bread every week," said Brendan Forbes [BBC]

Mr Forbes had been friends with Mr Kirby since they were Army cadets, aged 13.

"I've known him as a best friend, I've known him as an impeccable soldier," he said.

"Even when we left the Army we worked together as carpenters on building sites.

"He's my brother.

"He was also the kind of guy that would read the room really well and he would bring you in.

"Out of a room of 100 people he would make you feel like you were the only one," he added.

"I think that's why he has so many friends."

On Tuesday, ahead of the funeral, Mr Kirby's mother, Jacqui, described him as , "a remarkable man".

She added: “I will miss him beyond measure and cannot comprehend a future without his presence."

Family flowers were laid outside the church [BBC]

Canon Dan Tyndall, the vicar of St Mary Redcliffe, who is taking the service, said: "As James served the world and his country in life, I hope what we're going to do is serve James in his death."

He explained people were joining the live stream of the funeral from around the world.

"We need to do what we can to celebrate the life and to mourn the loss of someone who gave his life in the service of the country and in the service of wider humanity."

Mr Kirby was killed along six others, including Britons John Chapman and James "Jim" Henderson [Family handout]

Canon Tyndall encouraged people to light a candle whilst watching the service online, explaining there would be seven candles lit on the alter for each of the aid workers who were killed.

"Those candles will then go on from here to the next funeral next week and the third one next week."

They will then be distributed to the seven families.

"We're trying to reinforce the notion that light is stronger than darkness and that love is stronger than hate," he added.

