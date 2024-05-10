New Birth to hold funeral for US airman shot, killed by Florida deputy

New details have emerged about funeral plans for the 23-year-old U.S. senior airman who was killed by a Florida deputy.

Roger Fortson, a metro Atlanta native, was shot and killed by an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. at the chapel at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County where the funeral will be held on May 17.

On Thursday afternoon, the country watched bodycam video that showed the last seconds of Fortson’s life.

“We are doing what we can to ensure the facts of this case are fully understood,” said Eric Aden, Okaloosa County Sheriff.

The sheriff said the deputy was responding to a disturbance call at Fortson’s apartment complex.

In the video, only one second went by before the deputy fired at Fortson after he opened his door. You can also see Fortson holding a gun that is pointed toward the floor.

Fortson’s family and attorney Benjamin Crump said Fortson legally owned that gun and answered his front door with it because he heard loud banging.

“He was trained to use a firearm. He’s a military-trained officer,” said Crump.

“I am absolutely horrified,” said Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth.

Pastor Bryant told Washington that Fortson’s mother is a church member. He said he actually played a recording of Fortson’s call with his girlfriend, moments before the shooting.

When asked what he heard on the recording, this is what Bryant had to say.

“Banging on the door…he opens the door because he’s trained military when they first banged, they did not identify themselves,” said Bryant.

Bryant said the funeral service for Fortson will be held at New Birth, next Friday...all while the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

“I just ask that the greater Atlanta family just keep this family in prayer,” said Bryant.

