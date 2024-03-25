Funeral Monday for wildlife photographer Carson Hughes at Jac-Cen-Del High School

An 18-year-old photographer who drowned at Versailles State Park in Indiana will be laid to rest Monday.

Jac-Cen-Del High School will close for the visitation and funeral for Carson Hughes.

Hughes, known for this wildlife photography, was found dead shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, in six feet of water in Versailles Lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Hughes was found dead two days after he was reported missing at Versailles State Park.

Jason Hughes, Carson’s father, says he and his wife found a note in Carson’s wallet after he died.

“It says smart goal, to reach 10,000 followers on Wildlife Photography Account.”

Following Carson’s death, people started sharing his photography on social media. His Instagram page has surpassed over 30,000 followers.

“He would actually do somersaults. His goal is to get his art, his photos out to the world,” his father said.

Jason says they will display several of Carson’s photos at his visitation where more than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

“He was a photographer, but most importantly, he was just a wonderful and amazing kid and friend, son, brother just to so many,” Jason said.

His visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m., and the funeral will start at 5 p.m.

The family says they are working on a website so people can buy his photographs.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Carson Hughes funeral Monday at Jac-Cen-Del High School