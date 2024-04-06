Funeral Mass today for former congressman and district attorney Bill Delahunt

Joseph Kennedy III pays his respects to former Congressman William Delahunt during a wake for the Quincy Democrat at the historic United First Parish Church - "Church of Presidents" - in Quincy Square on Friday, April 5, 2024.

QUINCY – Friends, family and dignitaries gather today for the funeral Mass in memory of former seven-term U.S. Representative and Norfolk County District Attorney William Delahunt.

Delahunt, 82, died peacefully at his Quincy home Saturday, March 30, after a longtime illness, his family said in a statement. The funeral takes place at 11 a.m. at Saint Gregory Parish on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

Friends and colleagues remember Delahunt as a big personality and a Democrat of convictions, who could nevertheless work across the aisle.

"He put people first," said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch. "He knew it was about getting the job done. We need more Bill Delahunts nationally to get beyond the acrimony. We need more statesmen."

This spirit of cooperation at times produced unlikely partnerships. In Congress, Delahunt negotiated with Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez to get low-income Massachusetts families cheaper oil for heating their homes, after similar asks to American oil companies were fruitless, according to an obituary published by The Washington Post.

Julie Pagano, fiancée of former Congressman William Delahunt, hugs a mourner during a wake for the Quincy Democrat at the historic United First Parish Church - "Church of Presidents" - in Quincy Square on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Delahunt served as congressman for 14 years, from 1997 to 2011, representing the state's 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Quincy native, he served as Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 and had served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975. Before that he completed one term on Quincy City Council, representing the city's fifth ward.

"He loved Quincy, the history of Quincy," Koch said, recalling how Delahunt like to remind people that he was the first Quincy congressman since John Quincy Adams.

Koch noted how Delahunt pioneered a number of programs while district attorney that have since taken hold across the country. For instance, he created a unit specializing in domestic violence and sexual assault.

"Prior to that, women didn't have much protection," Koch said. "He changed that big time forever."

