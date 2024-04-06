Funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday for former Massachusetts Congressman William Delahunt

The life of former Massachusetts Congressman and Norfolk County District Attorney William Delahunt was celebrated on Saturday during a funeral Mass at Saint Gregory Parish in Dorchester.

Delahunt died on March 30th, in Quincy, after a long illness.

Delahunt served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1997 to 2011, for Massachusetts’s former 10th congressional district. He also was the Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975.

Words of remembrance were offered by his daughter Kara Delahunt Bobrov, Judge Marianne Hinkle, and family friend Timothy Flaherty.

“His greatest gift of all was his enormous capacity to love all of us,” said Flaherty, “Since Bill’s passing, so many people have told me how he touched their lives and I think that’s all that Bill ever wanted - to make our lives a little bit better.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who served with Delahunt in the U.S. House of Representatives, was among the many local politicians on hand for the service, along with Representative Stephen Lynch, Representative Bill Keating, Representative Jim McGovern, and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Delahunt was born in Quincy on July 18, 1941. He graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree, and Middlebury College in Vermont, and got his law degree from the Boston College School of Law in 1967.

