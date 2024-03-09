Funeral for Jackson County process server Drexel Mack will be in Miami, loved one says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Drexel Mack, the 41-year-old Jackson County process server killed in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest in Miami, Florida next weekend. Loved ones confirmed the plans to FOX4 Friday night.

Range Funeral Homes in Miami will be handling Mack’s service.

Loves ones told FOX4 his body has already been flown back to Florida ahead of Monday’s ceremony at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Mack worked for the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County for several years. Staff members there are hosting the 11 a.m. memorial ceremony Monday, which Mack’s 19-year-old son will attend.

Mack’s mother, who lives in Florida along with his son, DJ, is unable to attend as she’s on dialysis.

“Mack’s mom, you know, it’s really hard for her right now. It’s her only son,” said close friend Dalila Harris. “With her health and being on dialysis and stuff, she’s just not able to travel here right now. That was really hard for her.”

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, Mack’s favorite team, invited his family to Gillette Stadium for a pre-season game. They learned about Mack’s story after FOX4 reached out to the team Wednesday night.

Not only will the Patriots provide Mack’s family with a “weekend experience” where they’ll get to attend a game, but they will also be able to go onto the field to scatter his ashes, which is something Mack told relatives he wanted before he was killed.

Independence Officer Cody Allen, 35, was laid to rest Friday in front of hundreds of police officers and first responders. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“You will forever be my hero. Your service, your sacrifice, and the example you set for others will be the foundation of your legacy. You will never be forgotten,” said Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman during the service at Community of Christ Church.

One of Allen’s friends and fellow officers who spoke said he was the very best representation of a police officer and, more importantly, of a human being.

“He only knew one thing: he was going to go help that man that was on the ground, and that’s what he did, because that’s Cody,” said Allen’s father, Tim.

Sixty-nine-year-old Larry Acree is in the Jackson County Jail where he’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Acree shot and killed Mack and Allen and hurt two other officers. He’s being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

The deadly shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, February 29, outside a house in the area of N. Elsea Smith Road and E. Bundschu Road, near 40 Highway, in Independence.

Officials said process servers, including Mack, were trying to serve an eviction. Court records say on Friday, February 23, Mack had already put a “notice to vacate” at the property as the result of a writ of possession, or eviction process, completed in 2023.

Charging documents say Mack and two others arrived at the home on February 29 to physically evict the property owner and used tools to remove a padlock from the gated drive. After knocking and announcing their presence, they didn’t receive a response or any indication that the home was occupied, according to court records.

They drilled out the front door lock and entered the home. That’s when prosecutors say Acree started shooting from inside the home.

Mack was shot and fell to the floor immediately, court documents say. Other process servers called for help, and Independence police responded to the call. When police arrived, three officers entered the home and attempted to rescue Mack.

Prosecutors say again Acree started shooting from inside the home. Allen was shot in the head, court records say, and a second Independence officer was hit in the torso. Officers returned fire and eventually took Acree into custody.

