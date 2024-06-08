Funeral service honors Corpus Christi police officer killed while riding motorcycle

It was already a scorching summer day when guests arrived at the funeral for Corpus Christi police officer Vicente Ortiz on Friday morning, but the heat did not detract from the occasion's somber tone.

A Corpus Christi Police Department motors unit proceeds toward the entrance of the San Patricio County Fairgrounds at the end of a funeral for fallen CCPD Police Officer Vicente Ortiz, who died June 1 from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.

A senior officer who had been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 15 years, Ortiz, 44, affectionately known as "Vince" or "VJ" to friends and loved ones, died June 1 from injuries he sustained while riding a motorcycle in the line of duty on May 21.

Attendees met at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton, the officer's hometown, for the ceremony. Police Department Honor Guard members played TAPS on trumpet. Officers fired rifles in a three-count salute. A blue-striped American flag signifying law enforcement flew from a crane at half-staff, with a state police helicopter flying overhead.

Following the indoor service and eulogies, the funeral continued outside, with pallbearers carrying Ortiz's hearse down the sidewalk. Fellow officers from the Department, along with state troopers and other members of law enforcement, stood in formation across the grounds during the flag folding ceremony. CCPD Chief of Police Mike Markle handed the folded flag to the family members. At the end, the officer's widow, Priscilla Ortiz, and children, Sabreena and Vicente "Trae" III, attended private graveside services.

A Corpus Christi motor unit proceeded toward the entrance of the fairgrounds to mark the end of the ceremony.

Vicente began his career with CCPD in 2009 after graduating from the Corpus Christi Police Academy 68th Session, according to the obituary.

During his career, he was honored twice with a lifesaving award. The first time was in 2014 for saving his father's life. Ortiz's father collapsed from a heart attack, and his son immediately began CPR, which doctors credited with saving his father's life.

In a news release published on the CCPD blotter detailing Ortiz's long list of accolades, Senior Officer Jennifer Collier described how he was promoted to senior officer in 2014 and commended by an employee of the Alabama Bureau of Investigations for his professionalism on duty.

He received a second lifesaving award in 2016 for saving the life of a person in crisis who was attempting suicide, Collier wrote.

In 2017, he received a letter of recognition for his proactive work in taking three firearms off the street in a matter of weeks. During the same time, he was chosen to be a field training officer, training and mentoring recruit officers.

2018 was the year he transferred to the CCPD Traffic Division, initially working in a traffic car. He completed the rigorous two-week motorcycle certification course through the Northwestern Center for Public Safety and began serving in the Motor Unit in the Traffic Division.

In 2022, he was commended by the U.S. Secret Service for his contributions to a major operation involving former President Donald Trump, Collier wrote.

"Vicente was loved and respected by everyone at the Corpus Christi Police Department and will be dearly missed," Collier wrote.

His wife was his high school sweetheart, and Ortiz is remembered for his pride and love for his family, as well as his sense of humor and ability to bring laughter and light to the toughest situations.

The accident that resulted in Ortiz's death is still being investigated. Details will follow.

