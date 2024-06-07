Funeral home says Whatcom medical examiner to blame for improperly stored human remains

In the Spotlight is a Bellingham Herald series that digs into the high-profile local issues that readers care most about. Story idea? Email newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.

The owner of a Whatcom County funeral home that’s providing space for the county’s temporary morgue and is being investigated by the state and the county for claims that bodies of the deceased were stored without refrigeration in one of its facilities in May is pushing back on the notion that they are at fault.

In a statement sent Thursday evening, June 6, John Moles, fourth-generation owner and funeral director for Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory Center, said the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office is to blame for the improperly stored human remains.

“Reports about the mishandling of decedents under the care of the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office are grossly incomplete and unfairly tarnish the reputation of our funeral home,” Moles said in the release. “When Whatcom County was in a difficult situation seeking a temporary Medical Examiner’s Office facility last year, we provided the county use of our preparation room for autopsies, plus office space and space to place a storage cooler for decedents. We were acting as a landlord and couldn’t move decedents without a request from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which has a legal responsibility for the decedents.

“We offered to transport their decedents to our refrigerated space at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale only upon the request of the Medical Examiner’s Office and when we had staff available or were already heading there. We didn’t receive a request on Friday, May 10.

“On May 10, we told the Medical Examiner’s Office that it needed to make arrangements for the decedents under its care. They told us that funeral homes were coming to pick up the decedents later that day. When we returned to work Monday, May 13, we discovered that no one had picked up the decedents.

“It was the sole responsibility of the Medical Examiner’s Office to make arrangements for the proper handling of those decedents. It’s understandable why families are distraught over this situation, and we are heartbroken over this mismanagement and negligence by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the statement said.

Whatcom County entered into a lease agreement with Lengoset LLC — also known as Moles — on Aug. 1, 2023 to provide temporary space at its Bayview Chapel location in Bellingham for the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct autopsies, store bodies and perform other duties required by the examiner’s office while the county’s morgue and medical examiner’s offices on State Street in downtown Bellingham is being renovated.

The lease was originally slated to end in March but was extended by the Whatcom County Council at its May 21 evening meeting due to construction delays with the State Street project. The lease will now last through the end of the year, according to county documents.

As part of the lease agreement, Moles is expected to provide space in its garage at its Bayview Chapel location for a cooler that could store up to three bodies. If additional storage space is needed, Moles is expected to transport the bodies to its Green Acres Memorial location east of Ferndale.

The Washington State Department of Licensing and Whatcom County started inquiries into Moles and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office after becoming aware of allegations that multiple bodies under the care of the medical examiner’s office went unrefrigerated in mid-May while at the county’s temporary morgue, resulting in severe decomposition, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

The state licensing department began its investigation May 17. The county is just starting its fact-finding inquiry.

“We recently heard some concerns regarding the storage of bodies at a funeral home where we have a facility-use agreement for our Medical Examiner to conduct autopsies,” Jed Holmes, public affairs and strategy manager for the County Executive’s Office, said in a prepared statement sent to The Herald on Wednesday, June 6. “As a result, we’ve decided to open a fact-finding investigation into the matter. For the sake of everyone involved, we will not be able to speak about the situation until we complete this investigation and have a full picture of what transpired.”

As of Thursday, June 6, the county had not yet determined who will be conducting the fact-finding inquiry, but said it was hoping to move quickly and fairly, The Herald previously reported.

This developing story will be updated.