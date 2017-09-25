Funeral Director Charged After Allegedly Showing Off Photos of Corpses: Cops

A Pennsylvania funeral director is facing charges after cops say she showed photos of dead bodies to her friends.

Angeliegha Stewart, 27, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and other counts as part of an investigation cops initiated after sources complained she had been "flaunting photographs of the deceased to her friends and family," WNEP reports.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for her cell phone and apartment where they say they found photos confirming the complaints.

Stewart, who is the funeral director at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in Stroudsburg, was arrested Friday.

Police say Stewart admitted to taking the photos and using them "to gross people out."

Stewart was also allegedly selling marijuana to make extra money, police said.

In addition to the abuse of a corpse charge, Stewart faces counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

She was arraigned and freed on her own recognizance.

