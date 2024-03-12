Funeral director accused of mishandling bodies pleads not guilty

Elliott Maurice Graham entered a not-guilty plea inside a Duval County courtroom on Tuesday.

Graham faces theft and fraud charges linked to his business, Marion Graham Mortuaries.

The former funeral director is accused of mishandling funds and bodies at the mortuary.

His arrest warrant said 3 bodies were found inside body bags. It said they were infested with insects from being stored in a non-refrigerated and non-air-conditioned facility.

Graham was arrested in February. Action News Jax learned his funeral director license had been invalid since September.

He’s due in court again on Thursday for a bond hearing.

