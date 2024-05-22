Funeral of Cornish man killed in Gaza taking place

Jim Henderson was described as having the "heart of a warrior, the soul of a humanitarian" [BBC]

The funeral of a Cornish aid worker killed in an air strike in Gaza is taking place.

Jim Henderson, 33, was among seven aid workers who died in the Israeli attack in April.

One of his brothers, Matt, said: "He's achieved so much in his life in a short period of time."

Several bearers of Mr Henderson's coffin were in the Royal Marines 40 Commando unit with him and paid tribute before the service began in Truro Cathedral at 12:00 BST.

Jordan McGrath worked alongside Mr Henderson in a counter-insurgency operation in Afghanistan in 2012.

He said: "You could always look to Jim for reassurance or strength if you needed it. He was a real pillar of the troop.

"It was brilliant to know you've got guys like Jim with you.

"He was incredible, he just embodied what it meant to be a Royal Marine Commando - courage, determination, unselfishness."

Andrew Campbell was also deployed to Afghanistan with Mr Henderson.

He said: "Jim had the heart of a warrior, the soul of a humanitarian.

"It was in his nature to help people who couldn't help themselves."

Daniel Christopher Birks, who trained Mr Henderson in 2010 and led the troop he was assigned to in Afghanistan, said: "He was such a tower of strength, kind of like the model recruit."

Mr Henderson's role as a security adviser for the World Central Kitchen was to ensure an aid convoy travelling in Gaza followed safety procedures and remained on the correct route.

The former Royal Marine had been in Gaza for just over a week.

The family invited members of the public and military veterans to line the funeral cortege's route [BBC]

Mr Henderson's brother Dan said: "I don't really think we knew how wide a scope of Jim's friends and people that he had real connections with until something like this happens... It makes us very proud."

The family asked people wishing to pay their respects to line the route and join them in the cathedral.

Bishop Hugh Nelson, who is leading the service, said: "Everyone is welcome to come along and be part of that farewell, the prayer and the celebration of a good life well-lived."

