Funeral for Bryceville teen killed in crash to be held Saturday

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon for 17-year-old Sydney Weiscopf, who died in a crash on County Road 121 on April 28.

Weiscopf died on impact when a pickup truck veered into her lane and collided head-on with her SUV, FHP said. The driver of the pickup truck was a 16-year-old boy.

In her obituary, Sydney’s parents, Mike and Sherry Weiscopf, say she had a big, bold personality, loved the outdoors and had a strong love for animals.

Sydney showed livestock in the Nassau County 4H program and was attending Nassau Virtual School. She was set to graduate this year. She will graduate posthumously and her parents will receive her diploma for her.

Sydney’s Celebration of Life will be held at Gainey Pines, 1845 Bryceville, Florida, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service.

