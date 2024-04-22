Funeral arrangements set for former Arkansas governor David Pryor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Plans have been made to honor former Governor, Senator, and Congressman David Pryor this week.

He will lie in state at the Arkansas State Capitol Friday April 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The visitation will be at Ruebel Funeral Home at 6313 W. Markham from 5 until 7 p.m.

David Pryor, former Arkansas governor, U.S. congressman and senator, dies at 89

There will also be a celebration of his life at Second Presbyterian Church at 600 Pleasant Valley Drive at 2 p.m.

His final resting place will be Mount Holly Cemetery in downtown Little Rock.

In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation toward David Pryor’s legacy of public service by sending a donation to The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History.

