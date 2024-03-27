Funeral arrangements announced for Riley Strain, Missouri student found dead in Nashville

Riley Strain's family and friends will gather in his hometown Friday, dressed in green to celebrate the University of Missouri student's life.

Strain, 22, went missing after he was kicked out of a Broadway bar, launching a two week search that ended in the Cumberland River. His body was found in West Nashville about about eight miles from where he was last seen alive downtown.

Funeral arrangements were announced Tuesday. A visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield, Missouri with a celebration of life to follow.

Strain graduated from Kickapoo High School and continued his education at Mizzou, majoring in business and financial planning, according to his obituary. He dedicated many hours to volunteering with a local education and conservation not-for-profit.

"Riley embraced outdoor adventures, whether it was hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying the serenity of the lake," his obituary said. "Riley’s competitive spirit shone through in tennis matches and his budding interest in the discipline of Jiujitsu. Above all, Riley cherished time spent with family, creating lasting memories."

He is survived by his parents, Michelle and Chris Whiteid and Ryan and Milli Gilbert, two siblings, his grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his four family dogs — Miles, Cooper, Vikka and Vin — who "brought Riley joy and companionship."

In lieu of flowers, Strain's family ask that donations be made in Riley’s honor to the Missouri Department of Conservation, with details available at the funeral home.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Riley Strain: Funeral set for Mizzou student who died in Nashville