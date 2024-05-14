Funeral announced for Ohio police officer shot, killed

Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Ohio police shot and killed while on duty last weekend.

News Center 7 previously reported that Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, 23, died May 11 after he was ambushed by a suspected gunman, Deshawn Vaughn, when he opened fire.

Derbin died at the hospital.

Officers found Vaughn dead inside a Shaker Heights apartment on Sunday after a standoff.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to his online obituary.

A funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Church and interment will follow.