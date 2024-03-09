Funds raised during Pittsburgh Polar Plunge will help Special Olympics increase its regional impact

Special Olympics Pennsylvania officials are starting to explain just how impactful funds from the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge will be for the community.

In a post on Facebook, officials say the history-making $1 million raised during the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge will help more individuals with intellectual disabilities get involved with Special Olympics programming.

>> Pittsburgh Polar Plunge sets Special Olympics Pennsylvania record

Specifically, officials say they’re going to be able to grow the number of schools involved with Special Olympics and offer more sports, health and leadership opportunities to athletes in the Three Rivers Region.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Penn Hills gunshot victim remembered as a friend to everyone Man accused of setting fire to Monongahela businesses taken into custody 3 killed when helicopter with National Guard members, Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas VIDEO: New charges filed against former Butler school board member accused of having sexual relationship with teen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts