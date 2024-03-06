Fundraisers aim to benefit husband, children of Amish woman killed in Crawford County

Kelsey Bova has known the parents of Andy and Rebekah Byler for years so when tragedy struck the Amish family, she wanted to help.

Bova has organized a GoFundMe effort to raise money for the Byler family for funeral expenses and a new home for Andy Byler and his surviving children. People can contribute in other ways, too.

What happened

Rebekah Byler, 23, and her unborn child were killed on Feb. 26 in their home in Sparta Township, Crawford County. She was found by her husband, Andy Byler, and a family friend. Two toddlers, who were home at the time of the killing, were not injured.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Corry man in the death of a 23-year-old Amish woman, Rebekah Byler, on Feb. 26 in Sparta Township, Crawford County.

Pennsylvania State Police allege that Shawn C. Cranston entered the Byler home sometime on Feb. 26 and shot Rebekah Byler and cut her throat. Cranston was arrested March 1 in Corry.

How to help

Bova said there are multiple efforts to help Andy Byler and his son and daughter, both under the age of 4.

She established the GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/rebekah-byler with a goal of raising at least $15,000 to help with funeral expenses and a new home for the family. Within the first week, 244 donors had contributed $12,677.

"We really appreciate the outpouring of support," Bova said.

Bova's Hardware, 307 Main St., Spartansburg, is one of the sites where people can make donations to the Byler family following the Feb. 26, 2024, killing of Rebekah Byler and her unborn child in Sparta Township.

She works at her family-owned Bova's Hardware in Spartansburg, which is how she knew Andy and Rebekah Byler's parents. She said she had also seen Andy Byler in the store. It's another place where people can make donations.

Bova said checks made out to Andy Byler can be dropped off at the store, 307 Main St., Spartansburg, or mailed to Bova’s Hardware, P.O. Box 207, Spartansburg, PA 16434-0207.

Items such as blankets, towels, cleaning products, hygiene products, toys and diapers sizes six and seven can be dropped off at Bova's Hardware or at two Sander's Markets. Officials at the Sander's at 109 W. Main St., North East, and 826 N. Center St., Corry, confirmed they are accepting donations of money and items for the Byler family.

Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Fundraisers help family of Amish woman killed in Crawford County