Fundraiser to support volunteer searches for missing Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue planned for April 19 in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — A fundraiser is being held April 19 to benefit the civilian search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

The fundraiser will feature the Rondini Magic Show and the Bombastic Bubble Show at the Mikadow Theatre, 1118 Washington St., Manitowoc. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. A minimum $5 donation is requested for admission.

According to a Facebook post on the Mikadow Theatre page, proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide meals, snacks, drinks and supplies to search volunteers.

Organized searches for the child have been planned for April 18 and 20. Volunteers are asked to show up to the Mikadow Theatre at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. either day.

Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20. Two Rivers police issued a Wisconsin AMBER Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, the day he was reported missing and that alert is still active.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance has now grown to $40,000.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

