Fundraiser set in memory of Sangamon County sheriff who died in 2019

The Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, founded by Wes’ wife Sherry Barr, is celebrating what would have been Barr’s 61 birthday with Springfield on May 5 at the Motorheads Bar & Grill on Toronto Road.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the causes Barr championed during his life.

“We don’t specify at a fundraiser where that money will go because it just goes into our general funds,” Barr said about the fundraising. “And if an organization asks us for an item, we don’t give any organization money, we buy the item for them so we know where our money goes.”

The organization is in the process of buying two washers and dryers for Contact Ministries homeless shelter from funding. The organizations that can be helped by the Wes Barr foundation are veteran organizations, animal protection, social service agencies and law enforcement.

A birthday bash wouldn’t be without drinks and entertainment, so guests can enjoy pizza and Miller Lite – Wes’ beer of choice – between hanging out with Sangamon County Sheriff Office K9 unit, music by Redneck Entertainment and Todd Henry while cruising in old fashion cars.

“We kind of make everything about Wes,” Barr said. “If you want any other beer you can buy your own, Wes liked Miller Lite and Wes liked pizza.”

Wes Barr during his life was an avid volunteer, The State Journal-Register's 2007 First Citizen, trustee for Prairie Creek Township and Sangamon County Sheriff. Barr died of natural causes on Oct. 1, 2019, at age 56.

Known as “the-original-up-by-your-bootstraps story,” from former Springfield Assistant Police Chief Robert Williams who said the phrase in 2007 when Barr received his First Citizen award, Barr grew up in public housing until 13, became a Marine and worked his way through law enforcement before eventually being elected by the community to the position of Sheriff.

According to the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, Wes never forgot that as a child many of the meals his family received came from social service agencies. As an adult, Wes made a commitment to help the less fortunate in our community by supporting those agencies.

“He had too much goodness to give when he died,” Barr said. “So as his wife it was my responsibility to carry on his business, and this is what we came up with.”

This is the fourth birthday bash at the Motorheads Bar & Grill, where Barr frequented and was friends with Motorheads owner Ron Metzger.

