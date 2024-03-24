Fundraiser held for Landyn Davis, 8YO shot in head, in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There was a fundraiser on March 23, for the 8-year-old who was shot in the head in his Virginia Beach home back in February.

Landyn Davis was in a medically-induced coma at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters after a bullet went through his head while he was playing computer games.

Now, he is awake and doing well, according to his mother, Emily Rigsby.

In the above photo, Landyn is inside a brace-like device at physical therapy. He is seen smiling despite all he’s gone through.

The fundraiser Landyn’s Ride was set to include a motorcycle cruise, with reserved parking on Atlantic Avenue, family-friendly activities, food, candy, entertainment a silent auction and raffle prizes.

