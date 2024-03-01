Fundraiser held for 8YO boy shot in head at VB home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach business held a fundraiser Thursday for an 8-year-old boy after a stray bullet struck him in the head last month while he was inside his home playing video games.

‘He’s an innocent child;’ 8-year-old boy in coma after being shot in the head in Virginia Beach home

Landyn Davis still has a long road to go in his recovery, and the community is pitching in to help with expenses associated with that recovery.

People turned out to Superheroes Ice Cream in the Lynnhaven North shopping center to help raise money for Landyn’s medical bills, with 50% of all sales going toward the child.

The owner of Superheroes Ice Cream, Coleman Ferguson, is a friend of Landyn’s father.

He said when he saw the news, he knew he had to help.

“Let’s not stop this here,” Ferguson said. “Let’s keep this fundraiser going — however long it takes, however much money it takes, whatever Landyn needs, if we can get together as a community and push through to get Landyn back to 100%.”

10 On Your Side will keep you up to date on any further fundraisers for Landyn.

In the meantime, Virginia Beach Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shot that hit him. His parents, Steven Davis and Emily Rigsby, said 20 bullets went through their home, one striking Landyn while he was playing video games on his father’s computer in a second floor bedroom.

Virginia Beach Police created an anonymous digital portal for anyone with information. Friends of the Davis family have started a GoFundMe to help with Landyn’s medical expenses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.