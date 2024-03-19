Fundraiser established to help woman wounded in 15 Freeway shooting in Hesperia

Loved ones have established an online fundraiser to aid a woman who was shot and seriously wounded in a car-to-car attack on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia last week.

DaShanique Davis suffered a shattered femur and other injuries in the shooting, which took place about 2 a.m. on March 13 along the northbound 15 Freeway near Ranchero Road, according to family and California Highway Patrol officials.

She was riding in a car with three other people when an unidentified attacker opened fire from within a red sedan, CHP Officer Julian Griggs said.

At least 10 shots were fired, leaving the car riddled with bullets, according to the victim's brother, Darnell Woods, who has since established a fund on GoFundMe.com to help his sister with the cost of recovery and other expenses associated with the shooting.

Davis was severely injured by the gunfire, Woods said. Another woman riding in the car suffered grazing wounds to her forehead, arm and leg.

A car is seem riddled with bullets following a shooting on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

CHP officials initially described the second injured person as male.

Davis has an expected four to six months of recovery ahead of her after undergoing surgery, Woods said.

"She can no longer work or preform daily life activities without the help of another individual," he said.

In addition, the car is being held by the CHP for evidentiary purposes, leaving the family without a vehicle, Woods said. The brother hoped the fundraiser might help defer the costs of medical treatment and getting a new car.

A detailed suspect description or motive in the shooting was not available.

The shooting prompted officials to shut down the northbound 15 Freeway for about seven hours on as they investigated the scene.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

DaShanique Davis of Hesperia was shot and wounded in a car-to-car attack on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Medical Bills, organized by Darnell Woods

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Fundraiser established for woman wounded in Hesperia shooting