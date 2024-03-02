Fundraiser completes 195-mile walk to football game

A football fan arrived in time to watch his team play away after walking 195 miles to the ground for charity.

Manny Singh Kang and his son Jeevan arrived at St James' Park in Newcastle after leaving Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium four days ago.

Wolves supporter Mr Singh Kang has completed multiple marathons and raised more than £260,000 for Dementia UK since 2018. He hopes the latest trek will raise £50,000.

The charity, which provides specialist care and support, was important because the condition "affects everybody yet no-one talks about it", he said.

Mr Singh Kang took pictures of his progress and arrival in the north

Well-wishers congratulated the pair on X, with one praising their "incredible achievement" and another writing that Wolves fans are "proud of you".

A couple of people joked they hoped Mr Singh Kang had remembered his ticket for the match against Newcastle United.

Ahead of the walk, he said he was excited about the epic challenge and to complete it with Jeevan.

He was also among fundraisers and community workers given a surprise free holiday on ITV's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.

The fundraising duo set off on 27 February

