Fundraiser will benefit 8-year-old struck by bullet in Virginia Beach

Friends of Landyn Davis and his family are throwing a Benefit Motorcycle Ride and Community Gathering fundraiser at the 24th Street Park on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on March 23 starting at noon.

On Feb. 13, Landyn, 8, was struck by a bullet in the back of his head inside of his house in his parents’ bedroom. The front of his house had been struck by more than 20 bullets. Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Landyn will still be recovering at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters during the event called “Landyn’s Ride.” He had spent six days in a medically induced coma at CHKD, but is awake, according to his parents.

Landyn’s Ride will include a motorcycle cruise, with reserved parking on Atlantic Avenue, along with family-friendly activities, food, candy, entertainment and more than $20,000 so far in silent auction and raffle prizes.

Local favorite Buckshot will kick off the event at noon on the 24th Street stage. Harpoon Larry’s, Baja Cantina, Chicho’s and Seaside Raw Bar will cater the event with food and drink specials, portions of which go to Landyn.

For more information, contact Ryan Moore at 757-714-8846, or RNMOORE84@gmail.com.