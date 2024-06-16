Funding restorative justice for our schools is the first step – now it’s time for a plan

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has released its draft LCAP for the 2024-25 school year. The district presented its goals for the next three years at its May 16 meeting. The LCAP, or the Local Control and Accountability Plan, is how school districts across California determine their goals, set plans to reach those goals and allocate funding. It’s also the best indicator of what the school district is prioritizing in the coming years.

At Alianza Coachella Valley, a nonprofit organization based in Coachella, we have been advocating alongside our partners The Center LGBTQ, Youth Leadership Institute, Coachella Valley Parents and Lideres Campesinas for restorative justice to be funded and prioritized in the CVUSD since 2014 and our advocacy efforts have proven effective. The school district has allocated funding for restorative justice for the last six years as part of an effort to improve school climate and create a positive, healthy environment for all students, families and educators.

Investing in restorative justice is an important first step to replacing punitive discipline practices with interventions that focus on building community, accountability and an overall positive school environment. We are grateful to the school district for making this a priority for our community.

However, funding restorative justice is much more than providing a single training for teachers or creating restorative circles (even though those things are important). For restorative justice to have a transformative impact on our students and communities, the district needs a concrete and publicly available restorative justice implementation plan. It is vital that the plan incorporates community outreach to assess the needs of our students and families, includes comprehensive and ongoing restorative justice training for all school and district staff, establishes evaluation metrics to determine what is working and what needs more focus and aligns school policies and procedures with restorative justice principles.

Without a detailed implementation plan in place, the benefits of restorative justice cannot be fully realized.

Along with the creation of this plan, we ask the district to also identify and publicly announce the department or staff members tasked with the development and execution of the restorative justice implementation plan. Our community, including parents and students, has been vocal about the need for restorative justice practices and policies within our schools, and sharing who is in charge of restorative justice implementation and progress reporting will bring greater transparency and accountability.

It’s important to note that results of the most recent Local Climate Survey for CVUSD showed a decline in “sense of belonging” from 2019-2023 across all age groups. Elementary students surveyed declined to 68% in 2023, down from the mid-70s in 2019. Secondary students also showed a decline of 9% from 2019. Of the four questions that were answered, “I feel like I am part of this school” scored the lowest favorability at 44%. The Local Climate Survey indicates that students’ sense of belonging and connectedness has declined since the pre-pandemic era.

Restorative justice prioritizes relationship-building and understanding over punishment. It aims to create a supportive environment where students, educators, parents and other community members can come together to resolve conflicts, repair harm and build stronger relationships. Through facilitated dialogue, students have the opportunity to express themselves, listen to others and foster meaningful connections based on empathy and respect.

As highlighted in the CVUSD therapist referral, wellness center, and suspension data from this school year (2023-24), 2,738 students were referred to a therapist, and the top two reasons for referral were suicidal ideation (112 students total) and victims of bullying/cyberbullying (102 students total).

Effectively implementing restorative justice practices can address underlying issues and needs that contribute to conflict or not feeling welcome in the school environment. By addressing these root causes and fostering a sense of community, restorative justice can create a more welcoming and supportive environment that extends beyond the school. Positive behaviors and sense of belonging can extend to a student’s home life and community, making restorative justice a benefit for everyone.

Investing in restorative justice for the school district is an important first step to addressing conflict and belonging in a way that reduces harm to students and creates a positive, healthy school and community climate. Now that the resources have been secured for restorative justice through the CVUSD LCAP, it’s critical to develop an implementation plan to ensure the benefits of restorative justice are seen district-wide.

Brandon Ulloa is the community justice campaign manager for Alianza Coachella Valley. He grew up in Mecca, received his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California, Riverside and his Certificate in Restorative Justice Facilitation and Leadership from the University of San Diego. Brandon can be reached at brandon@alianzacv.org.

Editor’s note: Alianza Coachella Valley executive director Silvia Paz is also a CVUSD board member.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Funding restorative justice for CVUSD is the first step – now it’s time for a plan