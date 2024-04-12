Funding, process remain challenges to repairing South Dakota's aging bridges

Apr. 12—MITCHELL — With the arrival of spring and its warm weather, highway construction crews are emerging in full force to perform repairs and upkeep on South Dakota roads and bridges.

And that's good, because bridges in the state are in serious need of work.

"I'd say there is a good third of them (in Hutchinson County) that are getting in poor shape or are in poor shape, and we're slowly fixing them as money holds out," said Joe Baumiller, highway superintendent for Hutchinson County. "But you can't fix five in a year."

Hutchinson County is not alone in its need for bridge repairs.

According to a recent report from the Federal Highway Administration,

South Dakota ranks near the bottom in overall bridge condition, with 33% of its bridges rated as good, 50% rated as fair and 17% rated as poor. It joins Iowa, West Virginia and Rhode Island, which all share similar statistics.

The same report rates neighboring North Dakota at 44% good, 45% fair and 11% poor, and Minnesota comes in with ratings of 57% good, 38% fair and 4% poor.

That's compared to places like Georgia, which has the highest percentage of bridges in good condition at 75%. Nationwide, the report suggests 6.8% of the over 600,000 bridges tracked and rated are in poor condition. That accounts for about 40,000 bridges in total.

Bridge repair is expensive, time-cosuming work, and despite efforts at the state and federal level to help boost funding for such projects, progress on the issue has been relatively slow. Programs like Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG), which were established in 2015 by the South Dakota Legislature, provide millions in funding for local government bridges derived from an increase in license plate fees.

The recent federal infrastructure bill is expected to help address some of the issue, but it will be some time before those dollars reach areas where it is needed.

The BIG program is essential in taking the edge off repair costs, Baumiller said, but it's still a slow process tending to his county's bridges. So why are South Dakota bridges still ranked so poorly after nearly 10 years of concerted efforts to improve them?

Funding and the time it takes to secure it is a big part of that.

"The biggest thing is funding. We apply for those BIG grants and we stand in line just like everybody else does. And we get our share, but it doesn't seem like it's going fast enough," Baumiller said.

Hutchinson County consists of 814 square miles, and its highway department is responsible for 228 miles of asphalt and 252 miles of gravel. It has 116 bridges throughout the county, including some that span the James River. Some of those bridges date back to the 1930s and have been dealing for years with traffic that includes farm equipment and machinery that gets larger and heavier every season.

Baumiller said Hutchinson County is in the same boat as other counties in South Dakota. He said the county applies for and receives its fair share of BIG funding, but the process can be slow and awash in applications and red tape that is common with government programs. Engineering and environmental studies can also be part of the process, both of which take time and can delay work that could be moving forward in a more timely manner.

He would love to see the process for securing funding streamlined, but he admits that is not realistic.

"I know this isn't possible, but (I would like it to require) a little less paperwork and time. It doesn't have to be as difficult as we're making it," Baumiller said.

Doug Vissia, who serves as the highway superintendent for Aurora County and who serves as president of the board for the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents, said programs like BIG have made a positive impact, but when a county doesn't make the cut with an application, it can mean starting all over again.

Counties have options like imposing load limits to extend the life of a bridge when funding doesn't come through, but that doesn't solve the underlying problem of the bridge needing repair or outright replacement.

"BIG pays about 80% of the costs, but if they don't qualify we end up putting load limits on them and they just keep going downhill," Vissia said. "(But) without the grant formula, we wouldn't be able to survive."

Vissia said Aurora County cares for 46 bridges, and it has several bridge projects coming up, including a 138-foot bridge on a major gravel road. He estimates the work to put it in good shape will cost around $1.5 million, but he hasn't yet been able to secure a BIG grant for the project.

Doing so can be difficult when there are other counties out there with bridges in similar or worse shape that may be of higher priority when it comes to the funding formula.

"I've missed out on the grant the last two years. It just doesn't quite score high enough, and other counties have bridges that beat me out because they score higher," Vissia said. "But (BIG grants) are very big. We have not done a bridge unless we got grant funding."

Vissia said it's a common issue with county highway departments across the state and that they do what they can to keep their application scores high. Having work projects that are "shovel ready," where they secure engineering reports and other paperwork ahead of time — which also costs money — to show the project is ready to begin as soon as possible, can gain the project a few extra points that could mean the difference in approval or denial.

He and his department continue their bridge work as much as possible, but at the present rate at which they are able to do that, it could be quite some time before the county's bridges are all where they'd like them to be.

"It almost gets to the point where by the time (they are all reparied) it might be time to start over," Vissia said.

Baumiller said cost-cutting measures can also help. Using box culverts to replace smaller bridges is one effective measure he's used in Hutchinson County, but they can't solve every bridge problem.

"We took a bridge off a township road and put in a big box culvert in there," Baumiller said. "If the size can be made to work, it's way cheaper to go with a box. And it will last 75 years and it won't be any different than a bridge. But there are certain places you can't use them."

Partial repairs are also an option.

Baumiller said the county recently replaced the deck of a bridge near the Wolf Creek Hutterite colony. The work extended the life of the bridge without having to incur the cost of replacing the bridge outright.

"We just got done with one of the bridges across the James River. The bridge itself was in good shape, but the deck was getting shabby. So we got a contractor in there and they redid the deck and sealed it. Now that bridge should be good to go," Baumiller said. "This was over $500,000 to do the deck, but if we can save $4.5 million for a bridge that lasts another 15 to 20 years, that all helps."

Sen. Josh Klumb represents District 20 in the South Dakota state legislature and has served on the state senate transportation committee. He said he had not seen the report ranking South Dakota's bridges, but he felt overall that bridges in the state were safe despite being in need of an upgrade.

State legislators rely heavily on South Dakota Department of Transportation officials for guidance on subjects like bridge safety when it comes to crafting policy, he said.

"South Dakota seems to rank last in just about everything, but they never do a study on our quality of life or things like that, either," said Klumb, a Republican from Mitchell. "I'm not worried about driving over a bridge in South Dakota. I know the ones that are most important are the most-watched and they're not in any danger. I wouldn't lose sleep over it."

Klumb agreed the biggest challenge continues to be funding. BIG grants have been a great boon for counties trying to get their bridges in the best shape possible, he said, but even that program can only do so much.

Prioritizing state funds and where they will go will always be a challenge, he said.

"It always comes down to funding. We work as fast as we can based on the funding we have. You have to weigh every single need against another one. It all has to come out of the same pot and the same taxpayers' pockets," Klumb said. "As far as doing it faster, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is doing a phenomenal job in my opinion in managing all these bridges and roads, and we have a lot of bridges and roads."

Sen. Kyle Schoenfish, a Republican from Scotland who represents District 19, said it may be slow, but there has been progress in bridge and road work around South Dakota.

But the same economic factors that have caused increases in general construction costs nationwide and the need for counties to prioritize spending within their own budgets can make the process slower than most would like.

"Counties are spending a lot more on law enforcement and prisons and things like that, so that's probably taking a little bit away from the infrastructure," Schoenfish said. "And I think a lot of construction projects in general have been falling behind a little bit, just because there's so much work out there to do and there is increased demand. And a lot of the projects being done have had cost overruns, so even money that was appropriated might not have been enough."

He also noted there have been bills passed recently associated with carbon pipelines that directs some funds to counties where increased traffic may put more stress on infrastructure like bridges, but more could be done.

Schoenfish is running for another term in the senate, and if elected he said he would like to see more action on the issue.

"I think there should be a bigger focus on local infrastructure. The state (level projects) are very important too, but it seems like those projects are usually a little better funded than at the local level," Schoenfish.

Whether any improvements to the funding or application process are in the offing remains to be seen, but Baumiller said even with improved funding and a more streamlined application process for options like BIG grants, repairing bridges will likely continue to be a time-consuming process, especially in a county like his with over 100 bridges to inspect and maintain.

He said his department will continue to get to them as quickly as they can.

"People wonder why these can't be fixed, and it's not just a snap of your finger and you fix it. The money has to be there, first of all, and then you have to apply for the grant and the grant takes so long," Baumiller said. "Everything just takes time."