With funding in place, these Leland roads are set to see improvements

Millions of dollars are being invested in improving some of Leland’s most well-traveled roads.

Some of the ongoing projects are being funded by grants, with the town’s property tax revenue covering the cost of others.

During the most recent budget season this spring, the town initially considered a 16-cent property tax rate increase (a 70% hike over the previous rate), which would have generated $25.9 million in revenue. In that initial proposed budget, $5.5 million would have been budgeted to resurface and improve five miles of roadway in the town, kickstarting a 20-year lifecycle program aiming to resurface 5% of the town-owned roads each fiscal year.

Following pushback from residents, the town eventually approved just a 4-cent increase to the property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year budget. The lower budget, however, means some of the road projects were put on the back burner.

Here’s where some of the town’s biggest road projects currently stand.

Road resurfacing

The town’s adopted budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year contains just over $3.3 million in funding for street projects. The largest chunk of those monies will be used for roadway resurfacing, kicking off the proposed lifecycle project.

Portions of seven roads are proposed to see resurfacing first: Carolina Avenue, Grandiflora Drive, Wyland Court, Pine Harvest Drive, Parkmore Court, Westport Drive and Sunburst Way. The project includes milling, patching, pouring new asphalt, painting new stripes and installing new street signs.

When a higher property tax rate was proposed, Kay Todd Road and John Sneed Lane were also included in the resurfacing project. With fewer revenue dollars to work with at the approved tax rate, those projects weren’t funded in the 2024-25 budget.

Ocean Gate Plaza

An investment of $300,000 for the ongoing project to improve Ocean Gate Plaza is also budgeted for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The area recently saw the completion of a roundabout at Gateway Boulevard and Ocean Gate Plaza, completed by the developer of the Lowe’s Home Improvement. The town looks to further decrease traffic congestion as commercial development continues in the area with the installation of a single-lane, teardrop roundabout at the intersection of New Pointe Boulevard and Ocean Gate Plaza.

New sidewalk connections, pedestrian walkways, resurfacing and drainage improvements are also planned in the area. With this funding in place, construction is expected in spring 2025.

Baldwin Drive

Another $40,000 is set to be used for the Baldwin Drive improvement project. The project looks to improve the street from South Navassa Road to Lee Drive, by widening and paving the road itself, installing sidewalks along both sides of the road, and improving stormwater and drainage on the road.

Design is being finalized, and the project is expected to go to bid this year.

Old Fayetteville Road

In May, the town announced it received a $1 million state grant to assist with a project to replace a culvert on Old Fayetteville Road. The project will replace the undersized cross pipe near the road’s intersection with Scorpion Drive with a larger, reinforced box culvert, according to the town’s website.

Hurricane Florence damaged the existing culvert and roadway, and the improvements look to better equip the road to handle massive amounts of rain. North Carolina Emergency Management awarded the Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund grant.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest Brunswick County news by signing up for the Brunswick Today newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

The town expects to move forward with design later this year, with construction expected a year later.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Here’s the latest on these Leland, NC, road projects