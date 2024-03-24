Funding options on tap for new Silver Lake Park pool

Mar. 24—ROCHESTER — Three options for funding a new Silver Lake Park pool and bathhouse will be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on Monday.

The council asked for options earlier this month after the latest review of plans to replace the existing pool with a $1.5 million splash pad.

"It would not take much to bond for this one and add one out at McQuillan Field," council member Shaun Palmer said

during the council's March 11 study session

, suggesting the city could borrow the needed funds.

Replacing the Silver Lake pool with a splash pad was part of the Rochester Parks and Recreation's 2016 system plan and the Silver Lake master plan approved in 2022 and refined in early 2023, but discussion of options has been raised in the past.

"There was discussion about a second pool," Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said. "There wasn't any discussion about how that would happen."

That discussion is now slated during the 3:30 p.m. council study session on Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Three options are expected to be presented for the proposed $5 million project, which would combine the planned splash pad with a new 25-yard, eight-lane pool.

While council members had voiced support for replacing the pool in the past, no funding source was identified for what has been estimated as a $4 million project.

Two of the options slated to be presented on Monday would use $1.8 million in remaining funds from the city's sales tax extension initiated in 2012, which was another funding option Palmer suggested two weeks earlier.

The sales tax funds became available after the city received a $1.8 million federal grant to help fund a new North Broadway Avenue park-and-ride structure. The council had committed the tax funds to the project before receiving the grant.

The first of the three proposed funding options would combine the sales tax funds with borrowing $3.2 million from an existing city fund. Repaying the fund is estimated to require a 0.5% property tax levy increase for at least eight years.

The second option would use the sales tax dollars and provide $3.2 million in added funding by delaying other park improvements throughout the city, including aquatic features planned for McQuillan and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.

The third proposed option would keep the sales tax funds available for another project and borrow the full $5 million, either from an existing city fund or through outside financing.

Borrowing the full $5 million would likely require a 0.5% property tax levy increase for 13 to 14 years, in order to make loan payments.

Council member Patrick Keane warned during the March 11 study session that the request to add a new pool to the park would likely have property tax impacts when the city budget is discussed near the end of the year.

"These kinds of decisions raise taxes, and we all know that," he said as the majority of the council voiced support for finding a way to build a new outdoor pool. "We can't act surprised when we get to November."

The council voted unanimously on March 18

to keep the existing Silver Lake pool open for another year, with an anticipated operating cost of $100,000.

The city had planned to close the aging pool with the anticipated opening of the city's new aquatics center in Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said continued use of the pool would likely require added investment for safe operation, with full pool renovation estimated to cost nearly $1.2 million without addressing the existing bathhouse.

If the council identifies a funding plan for a new pool, the Park Board and council will likely be asked to approve a project concept and budget by the end of May, allowing construction to start as early as August, after the existing pool closes for the year.

