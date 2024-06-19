Funding for long-needed Whiting Field child care center design could be on the way

United States Senator Rick Scott announced Monday that $3 million had been set aside in the National Defense Authorization Act for the design of a new Child Development Center at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

The Senate version of the NDAA cleared its first major legislative hurdle Monday when it cleared the Senate Armed Services Committee. Scott is the ranking member of the committee's Personnel Subcommittee.

"Each year I have fought to include big wins for Florida and US National security in the NDAA and this year's bill is a massive accomplishment that reflects the priorities of Florida families," Scott said in a statement. "I am proud of the bipartisan work we accomplished in SASC to ensure our men and women in uniform are taken care of."

Whiting Field leadership declared construction of a new Child Development Center to be the base's most pressing need. The existing center is located in a 78-year-old building that served as a package store before being converted to house children in the mid-1990s.

The Northwest Florida Defense Coalition, established as a nonprofit in the fall of last year, has been lobbying Congress for $20 million to fund the demolition of the old Child Development Center building and construction of a new, 20,000-square-foot Childcare Center.

Related: Escambia, Santa Rosa team up to seek $40M in upgrades for NAS Pensacola, Whiting

The coalition is made up of elected officials, civilian and military leaders who jointly represent Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Its mission is to sell decision makers in Washington on the benefits of maintaining the robust military presence in the two-county area, according to retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Don Quinn, who spoke in early May at a public forum hosted by the Defense Coalition.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said the success of efforts to get local projects like the Whiting Field Child Development Center through Congress will provide a litmus test by which the Defense Coalition can measure the value of its efforts, which he said involved several trips this year to the nation's capitol.

"If it does well it will prove our efforts as two counties working together are having an influence at the national level," he said. "Those efforts certainly seem to be paying off."

Whiting Field Community Liaison Randy Roy echoed Wright's note of appreciation for the bi-county lobbying effort and its apparent success in influencing defense spending decisions.

"Whiting Field certainly appreciates any support that will help enhance our infrastructure and resiliency," he said. "The community Defense Coalition in the Panhandle is second to none."

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz had announced Friday that the House of Representatives had passed its version of the NDAA and said he had been able to secure $240 million in funding, including $191 million specifically set aside for military construction. He said the $191 million was "the largest amount secured by any member."

"This bill is a huge victory for Northwest Florida's military mission and further cements our reputation as the premier location for military training in the United States," Gaetz said.

Having passed through the Armed Services Committee, the Senate version of the NDAA, which funds military spending across the board, will move to the Senate Floor for consideration by the entire body. When passed, a conference committee comprised of members of both houses will convene to iron out differences between the House and Senate versions.

Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, has been an advocate for on-base day care at those Northwest Florida at which military personnel have expressed a need.

"Senator Scott did a great job securing funding for this important priority in the Senate’s authorization, and I look forward to working with his office to move the House passed version to the Senate’s position on this issue,” Gaetz said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: US Senate willing to fund Whiting Field Day Care Center design